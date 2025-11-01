IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

India Women take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Catch all live streaming, TV telecast, match time, squads, and updates as Harmanpreet Kaur’s India chase glory against Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa.

The stage is primed for a groundbreaking moment in women’s cricket as India and South Africa take to the field in Navi Mumbai for the highly anticipated final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2. A new champion will be crowned in the history of the women’s World Cup, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s skilled Indian team aiming for their first global title against Laura Wolvaardt’s determined Proteas squad.

After a shaky start in the league phase, finishing fourth on the points table, the Indian women’s team made a stunning comeback, defeating the formidable Australians thanks to an unforgettable 127 not out from young star Jemimah Rodrigues. Meanwhile, South Africa’s captain Wolvaardt delivered an equally impressive performance with a score of 169, leading her team to a victory over another favorite, England, in their knockout match in Guwahati.

With the support of the home crowd, India will feel they have the advantage going into this crucial match. However, the Proteas can draw confidence from their recent win against the Women in Blue, having triumphed in a thrilling league match in Visakhapatnam.

Both teams are undoubtedly talented, but the outcome will hinge on which side can conceal its vulnerabilities — South Africa has been dismissed for under 100 runs twice in this tournament, while India has struggled with consistency throughout — and which team can maintain their composure on this significant night.

Live Streaming Details

The final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network.

Fans can catch the live streaming of the India versus South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

The toss for the highly anticipated final will occur at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

