IND-W vs SA-W: India create history as Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma script iconic win to clinch first-ever Women's World Cup title

India created history at the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final as Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma powered the team to a 52-run victory over South Africa. The triumph marked India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup title, ending decades of heartbreak and ushering in a new era for women’s cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 12:18 AM IST

IND-W vs SA-W: India create history as Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma script iconic win to clinch first-ever Women's World Cup title
The long-awaited moment for a significant global title in women's cricket has finally arrived. The Indian Women's team, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup final held at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, securing their inaugural World Cup trophy.

This victory, celebrated in front of a full home crowd, highlighted a display of all-around excellence, led by outstanding performances from opener Shafali Verma and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

After a delayed toss, India was put to bat and managed to set a competitive score of 298/7. The innings was anchored by a rapid 104-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana (45). Shafali took charge, scoring 87 runs off just 78 balls with graceful drives and powerful hits, establishing a swift foundation. When the middle order faltered, Deepti Sharma stepped up, scoring a steady 58 off 58 balls, while Richa Ghosh added a quick 34 off 24, propelling India to a strong total.

In pursuit of 299 runs, South Africa relied heavily on their captain, Laura Wolvaardt, who delivered a remarkable century (101 off 97 balls). Yet, the weight of the target and a disciplined Indian bowling attack proved overwhelming. The match shifted decisively with the introduction of spin.

Deepti Sharma, named Player of the Match, was the standout bowler, achieving impressive figures of 4/46. She delivered critical blows, including the key wicket of Wolvaardt, who was caught after a juggling effort at the boundary. Remarkably, Shafali Verma also contributed with 2/27 from her part-time off-spin, breaking two crucial partnerships. Ultimately, South Africa was dismissed for 246 in the 45th over.

The final whistle ignited a wave of joy throughout the nation, as the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur overcame the ghosts of previous finals, securing their place in history.

Also read| ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

Also read| ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams
