IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud shine as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs to maintain unbeaten record

India’s women cricket team secured a commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan in their Women's World Cup 2025 match. Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud played pivotal roles, with Ghosh’s quickfire 35 runs and Gaud’s impressive performance helping India maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

India's women's cricket team showcased an impressive display in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against their long-time rivals Pakistan on Sunday, achieving a convincing 88-run win at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian side found a savior in wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who delivered a vital late innings performance. On a challenging pitch where many top-order players struggled to build on their starts, Ghosh unleashed a quickfire 35 runs off just 20 balls, injecting the necessary momentum to elevate India’s total to a competitive 247 all out. Harleen Deol contributed significantly with 46 runs, while Pratika Rawal added 31. Diana Baig stood out among the Pakistani bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 69 runs.

In reply, Pakistan's batting effort faltered, despite a commendable innings from opener Sidra Amin. Amin held the innings together with a determined 81 runs off 106 balls, marking the highest individual score by a Pakistan player against India in an ODI. Unfortunately, she lacked adequate support as the Indian bowlers consistently took wickets.

Pacer Kranti Gaud emerged as the standout bowler, dismantling the top and middle order with remarkable figures of 3 wickets for just 20 runs in her 10 overs, which included three maidens. Spinner Deepti Sharma also played a crucial role, claiming 3 wickets for 45 runs.

Ultimately, Pakistan was all out for 159 in the 43rd over, granting India their second consecutive victory in the tournament. This result further solidifies India's perfect 12-0 record against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs. Kranti Gaud’s match-winning spell proved decisive in earning her the Player of the Match award.

