CRICKET

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur’s savage reaction to Pakistan spinner’s death stare goes viral - Watch

During the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match, a viral moment occurred when Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu gave India captain Harmanpreet Kaur a fierce "death stare" while bowling in the 22nd over.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped onto the field at No. 4 for India on Sunday, October 5, during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where she scored 19 runs off 34 balls. She struck two fours and contributed to a partnership of 39 runs for the third wicket alongside Harleen Deol, who scored 46 runs.

While at the crease, Harmanpreet displayed a cool demeanor in response to a fierce glare from Pakistani spinner Nashra Sandhu.

This incident occurred after the final delivery of the 22nd over bowled by Sandhu. At that moment, Harmanpreet had 16 runs from 21 balls. She attempted to play the ball down, but Sandhu intercepted it and then tried to intimidate Harman with a fierce stare.

Watch the video here:

Calmly, the Indian captain did not react aggressively but instead returned the stare. The footage of Harman’s composed response to Sandhu’s glare has since gone viral online.

On Sunday, Sandhu claimed one wicket for Pakistan, dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 32 runs from 37 balls. India was all out for 247.

Harleen Deol’s steady 46-run innings and Richa Ghosh’s energetic late contribution of 35 runs propelled India to a respectable total of 247 after the Indian batters faced challenges on a sluggish pitch during their World Cup encounter against Pakistan.

Deol’s 65-ball innings provided crucial stability in the middle overs, while Ghosh’s rapid 20-ball performance helped India approach the 250-run milestone.

Pakistan finds itself in significant trouble as they pursue a target of 248 runs against India in their Women's World Cup 2025 match held in Colombo. Currently, Pakistan is at 97/4 after 27 overs. The opener, Muneeba Ali, faced a controversial run-out that marked the beginning of a batting collapse.

Also read| Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

