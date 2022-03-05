IND W vs PAK W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs Pakistan Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

After reaching the final the last time and missing out on the trophy, the Indian women's cricket team will be all set to start the 2022 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Women in Blue were the runners-up of the tournament from the last edition held in England in 2018, and under Mithali Raj they would be looking to begin thier new campaign strongly and grab that elusive trophy.

This tournament could also be the last time Indian cricket would witness Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami in India colours. Both have been part of several of India's memorable outings and hold several records such as highest run-getter and highest-wicket-taker in this format for India.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima/Anam Amin

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 AM IST and will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 6 22. The LIVE telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be LIVE streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper). Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.