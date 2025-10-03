IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash

Ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash between India Women (IND-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W), here is the complete head-to-head stats and records.

The stage is primed for a highly awaited showdown in women’s cricket – India vs Pakistan. On October 5, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Team India will face off against their long-time rivals Pakistan in their second match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. India has already made a strong start to their campaign, and all eyes are now on Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad as they strive to maintain their flawless record against Pakistan in ODIs – an impressive 11-0 advantage in their head-to-head history.

India Women vs Pakistan Women head-to-head records

Historically, Pakistan has yet to secure a victory over India in the 50-over format. The two teams have met 11 times, with India winning every single encounter. Their last clash occurred in 2022, where India achieved a commanding 107-run victory, further solidifying their supremacy in women’s cricket.

This time, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be aiming for a 12-0 clean sweep, looking to extend their winning streak and bolster their standing in the tournament.

The scenario is similar in the shortest format as well. In the 16 T20Is played between the two teams so far, India W leads with 13 victories, having lost only three times.

A strong start to the World Cup

India commenced their 2025 World Cup journey with a convincing 59-run win over Sri Lanka. Batting first, India scored 269/8 in 48 overs, driven by notable performances from Amanjot Kaur (57) and Deepti Sharma (50). Deepti also excelled with the ball, taking 3 crucial wickets and playing a vital role in dismissing Sri Lanka for 211 runs.

With their confidence soaring and momentum on their side, India will aim to carry their form into this high-stakes match. For Pakistan, it’s not merely about ending the streak – it’s about demonstrating their ability to compete against one of the strongest teams in women’s cricket.

As it stands, Harmanpreet’s squad appears well-positioned to write another chapter in their unbeaten legacy against Pakistan.

