The Indian women's team showcased their dominance over the New Zealand women in the initial game of the three-match ODI series, emerging victorious by a margin of 59 runs. This victory has propelled them to a 1-0 lead in the series, setting the stage for an intense battle in the upcoming second match.

The highly anticipated clash between these two formidable teams is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately for New Zealand, they have been dealt a significant setback with the absence of the talented player, Amelia Kerr, who delivered an outstanding performance in the first game. This absence is likely to give India a strategic advantage as they prepare to face off in the second match.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad is anticipated to slightly favor the bowlers, particularly the spinners who will benefit from good grip and turn as the game progresses. Batting second will prove to be challenging, with the average first-inning score typically falling between 230-235.

Live Streaming Details

The live action of the second ODI will be televised on the Sports 18 networks. However, fans can also access the live stream through the Jio Cinema app or website on their mobile.

Predicted playing XIs:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur Singh

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

