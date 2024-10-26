New Zealand have not confirmed her replacement for the remaining two games in Ahmbedabad.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has unfortunately been sidelined for the final two Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) against India due to a left quadricep muscle tear. This injury was sustained during the first match on Thursday, which resulted in a 59-run victory for India.

Kerr's recovery is anticipated to take approximately three weeks, and as a result, she will not be replaced in the ODI squad at this time. However, her absence may jeopardize her participation in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Sydney Sixers, which is set to commence this Sunday. Being a platinum-category pre-signing, her absence could be a significant loss for the team.

If Kerr's recovery does indeed take the estimated three weeks, she may miss eight out of the ten league games for Sixers. This injury comes at a critical juncture, considering Kerr's recent pivotal role in New Zealand's T20 World Cup triumph, where she emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Additionally, she was New Zealand's top bowler in the opening WODI against India.

Kerr's absence could potentially impact New Zealand's standing in the Women's ODI Championship table, as a top-six finish secures direct qualification for the 2025 WODI World Cup. The 24-year-old has an impressive record of 95 wickets in WODIs, with an average of 29.81. She achieved her fifth four-wicket haul in WODIs during the first match against India Women and also boasts a fifer. According to ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches against India Women, she has taken 17 wickets at an average of 30.47.

New Zealand Women's updated ODI squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Polly Inglis.

