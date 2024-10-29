The India women's team won the first ODI, but the New Zealand women made a strong comeback, claiming a 76-run victory in the second match to level the series.

With the series level, both teams will strive to deliver their best performances to secure the series by winning the deciding match. The India women’s team will look to replicate their performance from the first game and steer clear of any mistakes.

New Zealand delivered a strong performance in a high-stakes final, defeating South Africa by 32 runs to secure their first Women’s T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Under Sophie Devine's captaincy, the team struggled to maintain their winning form as they transitioned from T20I to ODI format, suffering a 59-run loss to India Women in the series opener on Thursday. However, after bouncing back to win the second ODI against Harmanpreet Kaur's team, New Zealand will now be optimistic about clinching the series by winning the third ODI.

Pitch report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will not provide any seam movement for fast bowlers in the early stages, allowing batters to thrive and take advantage of field restrictions. However, as the match advances, the ball may start to grip a bit after pitching. This could lead pacers to employ more cutters and slower deliveries, while spinners are likely to achieve considerable turn. Batting may become more challenging in the latter half, so the team that wins the toss will probably choose to bat first.

Live Streaming Details

The live action of the third ODI will be televised on the Sports 18 networks. However, fans can also access the live stream through the Jio Cinema app or website.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson

