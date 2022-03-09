IND W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs New Zealand match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India Women's cricket team got their ICC Women's World Cup campaign to the perfect start after beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening fixture. Next up for the Indian eves, a much tougher challenge awaits in New Zealand.

The hosts of this edition's World Cup defeated India 4-1 in a recently concluded ODI series, but after having lost their opening game, New Zealand will hope to bounce back against India.

Players such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Singh, and Shafali Verma will be crucial for India, whereas they will be hoping for a good performance from bowlers such as Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Rana and Deepti.

READ| IND W vs NZ W, ICC World Cup 2022 preview: Indian eves out to take revenge against New Zealand

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs New Zealand Women – ICC Women's World Cup 2022

IND W vs NZ W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs New Zealand Women

India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lea Tahuhu

IND W vs NZ W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghana Singh

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

READ| Women's World Cup 2022: Team India ace Jhulan Goswami on the cusp of surpassing THIS massive feat

India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Katey Martin, Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj(c), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine(vc), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lea Tahuhu

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 AM IST and will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.