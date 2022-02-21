IND W vs NZ W 4th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs New Zealand Women match in Queenstown

New Zealand Women team will be eyeing another victory after sealing a 3-0 win in the 5-match ongoing ODI series against India. While the Kiwis have been in top form, India’s performance has been disastrous and the Women in Blue will be looking to salvage whatever is left from the series.

Talking about this series, it was a practice event for the Indian women who are preparing for the all-important ICC Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to commence from March 4. India will begin their tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs New Zealand Women – 4th ODI in Queenstown

Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Mithali Raj, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 AM IST and will take place at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday, February 22. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.