The stage is set as India Women will lock horns with New Zealand Women in the final ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow (October 29). The India women's team won the first ODI, while the New Zealand women responded strongly, securing a 76-run victory yesterday in the second match to level the series.

New Zealand produced a clinical performance in a high-stakes final to beat South Africa by 32 runs and win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday (October 20, 2024). Under Sophie Devine's leadership, the team couldn't sustain their winning momentum while moving from the T20I to the ODI format. In the series opener on Thursday, they lost to India Women by 59 runs. But after winning the second ODI against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, New Zealand will now feel confident to win the third ODI and clinch the series.

Match Details

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: Oct 29, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shafali Verma, Georgia Plimmer, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (Vice Captain), Deepti Sharma (Captain), Suzie Bates

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr

