The New Zealand women's cricket team displayed exceptional skill and determination in their recent match against India, scoring an impressive 259 runs after choosing to bat first. Led by Captain Sophie Devine, who scored a remarkable 79 runs and also took three wickets, the team put up a strong performance.

Contributions from Suzie Bates (58), Georgia Plimmer (41), and Maddy Green (42) further bolstered New Zealand's total, setting a challenging target for the Indian team to chase.

Despite a valiant effort, the Indian women's team was ultimately dismissed for 183 runs, resulting in a victory for New Zealand and leveling the series after their initial loss. The upcoming third and final Women's ODI match is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on October 29.

Noteworthy performances from Radha Yadav, who scored 48 runs and took four wickets during New Zealand's innings, added excitement to the match.

Following their success in the T20 World Cup, New Zealand faced a tough defeat in the first ODI match against a formidable Indian team, led by debutants Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor.

