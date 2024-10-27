The reigning World T20 Champions, New Zealand Women, are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against India Women.

Following a 1-0 lead after a victorious first ODI, India Women are gearing up to face off against New Zealand Women in the second match of the series. The highly anticipated game will take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 27th, at 1:30 PM (IST). Both teams are well aware of the significance of this match and the need to emerge victorious.

The reigning World T20 Champions, New Zealand Women, are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against India Women. Led by Sophie Devine, the team was unable to maintain their winning streak as they transitioned from T20I to ODI format. In the series opener on Thursday, they suffered a defeat at the hands of India Women by a margin of 59 runs.

It is worth noting that New Zealand Women have been struggling in their recent matches, with four consecutive losses and only one win in their last five ODI fixtures. The team is in dire need of a turnaround in fortunes.

On the other hand, this series holds significant importance for the White Ferns as they aim to secure crucial points for qualification in the 2025 ODI World Cup. In contrast, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have already secured their spot in the upcoming showpiece event as the host country.

Match Details

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: Oct 27, 01:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Brooke Halliday, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma (Captain)

Bowlers: Radha Yadav (Vice Captain), Saima Thakor, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr

