IND W vs NZ W 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs New Zealand Women match in Queenstown

After a disappointing 1st ODI against New Zealand, the Indian women's cricket team will be looking to bounce back in the 2nd which will be played in Queenstown as well.

In the first game of this series, Suzie Bates was the Man of the Match as they outplayed the visitors in both departments of the game. Nothing worked in India's favour with the bowlers allowing the hosts to pile on 275 runs before the batters, except for captain Mithali Raj flopped. The Women in Blue were bowled out for 213 and lost the match by 62 runs.

The Indians' also surely missed the absence of opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed the first ODI due to extended quarantine, along with Renuka Singh and Meghana Singh. Mandhana and Meghana are not likely to be available for the second ODI either, however, pacer Renuka is out of her quarantine.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs New Zealand Women – 2nd ODI in Queenstown

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IND W vs NZ W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Devine, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday

India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Katey Martin, Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Devine (C), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr (VC), Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 AM IST and will take place at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday, February 15. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.