IND W vs NZ W 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs New Zealand Women match in Queenstown

After losing the one-off T20I games against New Zealand Women, the Indian women's cricket team will be all set to face the same opponents in the 1st game of the five-match ODI series.

In their last 5 games, the Women in Blue have won 2 games and lost 3, while the New Zealand Women have won 1 game and lost 4. Both teams had last played against each other in 2019.

In the 48 matches played between the two sides, the India Women have won 19 matches meanwhile New Zealand Women won 28 games.

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Jhulan Goswami, Lea Tahuhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down

India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Hannah Rowe, Jhulan Goswami (VC), Lea Tahuhu and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 AM IST and will take place at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Wednesday, February 12. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.