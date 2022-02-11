IND W vs NZ W 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs New Zealand Women match in Queenstown

After losing the one-off T20I games against New Zealand Women, the Indian women's cricket team will be all set to face the same opponents in the 1st game of the five-match ODI series.
In their last 5 games, the Women in Blue have won 2 games and lost 3, while the New Zealand Women have won 1 game and lost 4. Both teams had last played against each other in 2019.
In the 48 matches played between the two sides, the India Women have won 19 matches meanwhile New Zealand Women won 28 games.
Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs New Zealand Women – 1st ODI in Queenstown
IND W vs NZ W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs New Zealand Women
India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia
All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine
Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Jhulan Goswami, Lea Tahuhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
IND W vs NZ W Probable Playing XIs
India Women: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down
India Women vs New Zealand Women My Dream11 Playing XI
Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Hannah Rowe, Jhulan Goswami (VC), Lea Tahuhu and Rajeshwari Gayakwad
India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
The match begins at 03:30 AM IST and will take place at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Wednesday, February 12. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Squads
India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.