IND-W vs NED-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's India beat Netherlands by 95 runs for second straight win

India W produced a commanding all-round display to defeat Netherlands W by 95 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powered India to 209/5 before the bowlers wrapped up a comprehensive victory, securing a second straight win in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India continued their impressive streak in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, achieving a commanding 95-run victory over the Netherlands, who were making their tournament debut, at Headingley. With explosive half-centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India surpassed the 200-run mark for the first time in the tournament's history, finishing with a formidable score of 209/5 before bowling out the Dutch for a mere 114.

Openers Deliver a Spectacular Performance

After winning the toss, the Netherlands opted to field in overcast conditions, but the Indian opening duo showcased an exceptional performance. Smriti Mandhana, named Player of the Match, built on her fifty against Pakistan by scoring an impressive 74 runs off just 47 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and a six.

Meanwhile, Shafali Verma found her rhythm, contributing a solid 55 runs off 38 balls, including 10 fours. Together, they dismantled the Dutch bowling attack with a stunning 115-run partnership in just 12 overs. Although the Netherlands managed to take a few quick wickets, thanks to Caroline de Lange’s figures of 2/32, a late surge from Richa Ghosh, who scored 20 runs off 8 balls, helped India secure a historic total.

The Chase Fails Under Pressure

Facing a daunting target of 210, the Dutch batters struggled against a fierce Indian bowling performance. Captain Babette de Leede fought valiantly, scoring the highest for her team with 28 runs off 27 balls, while Sterre Kalis added a quick 18. However, once the opening partnership was broken, the pressure mounted, leading to a disastrous middle-order collapse. India’s left-arm spinner Shree Charani wreaked havoc on the Dutch batting lineup, finishing with remarkable figures of 4/19.

Demonstrating her versatility, opener Shafali Verma also bowled effectively, taking 3/20, while medium-pacer Nandani Sharma wrapped up the tail with 2/22, concluding the innings in just 17.3 overs. This second consecutive victory significantly enhances India's net run rate, solidifying their position as strong contenders for qualification from Group 1.

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