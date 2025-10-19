FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND-W vs ENG-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: England win last-over thriller by 4 runs as India suffer third consecutive defeat

England edged out India by just 4 runs in a last-over thriller during the Women’s World Cup 2025. India suffered their third consecutive defeat, struggling to capitalize in crucial moments, while England held their nerve in a nail-biting finish.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W, Women's World Cup 2025: England win last-over thriller by 4 runs as India suffer third consecutive defeat
In a thrilling match at the Holkar Stadium, England narrowly defeated India by just four runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, marking the host nation's third straight loss in the tournament. India, chasing a daunting target of 289, put up a brave fight but ultimately fell short, ending their innings at 284 for six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

The cornerstone of England's success was a brilliant century from Heather Knight, who played a pivotal role in the innings with an impressive 109 runs. With support from Amy Jones, who contributed a solid 56, England managed to set a challenging total of 288 for 8. Deepti Sharma stood out for India as the leading bowler, taking four wickets.

India's pursuit was spirited, featuring key performances from both the top and middle order that kept them in contention. Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur forged an important partnership, while Deepti Sharma showcased her all-round skills with a determined fifty.

The match reached a nail-biting climax, with India requiring a reasonable number of runs in the final over. However, England's bowlers maintained their composure under pressure, successfully defending their total in a tense finish that hushed the home crowd.

This defeat represents a major blow to India's campaign, following earlier losses to South Africa and Australia. Although they began the tournament with two wins, this recent run of defeats has placed their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in a precarious situation. Conversely, England remains unbeaten and has solidified their standing in the upper half of the points table.

