IND-W vs ENG-W Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Under the leadership of Niki Prasad, the team has shown remarkable strength throughout the tournament.

India is poised to maintain their unbeaten run as they gear up to face England in the semifinal of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Friday. Under the leadership of Niki Prasad, the team has shown remarkable strength throughout the tournament.

After a dominant 10-wicket win over Malaysia in their opening match, India followed up with a 60-run victory against Sri Lanka, an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super Six stage, and a commanding 150-run triumph against Scotland. The latest match against Scotland highlighted India's comprehensive capabilities.

Opener Gongadi Trisha was the star of the show, scoring an impressive 110 runs off 59 balls, which included 13 fours and four sixes. Her opening partner, G Kamalini, also made a significant contribution with a solid 51 runs off 42 balls.

India's bowling attack has been equally formidable, limiting Scotland to just 58 runs in 14 overs. Vaishnavi Sharma (3/5), Aayushi Shukla (4/8), and Trisha (3/6) all delivered exceptional performances. Vaishnavi and Aayushi have emerged as key bowlers for India, taking 12 and 10 wickets respectively, which has been crucial to the team's success.

Conversely, England will need to quickly regroup after a mixed performance in the Super Six stage, where they recorded two wins and two losses. They face a significant challenge against India's robust batting and bowling lineup in the semifinal as they look to regain their momentum.

Live Streaming Details

The match between India and England is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 PM IST, 06:30 AM GMT, and 02:30 PM local time on January 31, Friday. The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. Viewers can catch all the action on Star Sports 2 (HD+SD) and Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD+SD).

Squads

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O'Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson.

Also read| IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match at MCA stadium live on TV, online?