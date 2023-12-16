IND W vs ENG W: India thrash England by 347 runs, register biggest win in women's Test history

Headlines

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Christmas 2023: 6 thoughtful Xmas gift ideas for kids

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

8 healthy snacks for brides to be

Best bowling figures for Pakistan on Test debut

Most successful captains in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND W vs ENG W: India thrash England by 347 runs, register biggest win in women's Test history

This comprehensive win over the Heather Knight-led side marks India's first-ever Test victory against England on home soil.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, achieved a historic victory as they dominated England, winning by a massive 347 runs in the one-off Test at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday (December 16). This comprehensive win over the Heather Knight-led side marks India's first-ever Test victory against England on home soil.

Previously, England had played five Tests in India across three different tours (1995/96, 2001/02, and 2005/06). The visitors had won the three-match Test series during the 1995/96 tour 1-0, while the other two series ended in draws.

Returning to the game at hand, India declared their second innings after scoring 186 runs for the loss of six wickets, setting a daunting target of 479 runs for the tourists to chase down.

England's batting order crumbled like a house of cards, and they were all out for a mere 131 runs. Deepti Sharma, who had already shone with the ball in the first innings, spun yet another fine web to strangle the English batters, claiming 4/32 in the second innings.

Deepti finished with outstanding match-winning figures of 9/38 and also contributed 67 runs in the first innings, helping India reach a massive total of 428. She was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for her exceptional performance.

In addition to Deepti, Pooja Vastrakar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also showcased their impressive bowling skills in the second innings, with Pooja taking three wickets and Rajeshwari taking two.

Meanwhile, Knight and her team are eager to move on from the defeat. Apart from a few exceptional performances, England had little to boast about in the match. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the only player to score a fifty for England, while Charlie Dean's four-wicket haul in India's second innings helped control their run rate.

This victory will undoubtedly boost India's morale as they gear up for another Test match on home turf, starting December 21 against Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ| Suryakumar Yadav shares cryptic post after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians skipper

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni's iconic no.7 jersey reportedly retired by BCCI as tribute to ‘Captain Cool’

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Tejasswi Prakash says she, Karan Kundrra were not 'perfect' couple: 'When two strong-headed people come together...'

Meet man who started career with Rs 8000, now ready to challenge Mukesh Ambani with company worth...

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE