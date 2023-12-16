IND W vs ENG W: India thrash England by 347 runs, register biggest win in women's Test history

This comprehensive win over the Heather Knight-led side marks India's first-ever Test victory against England on home soil.

The India cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, achieved a historic victory as they dominated England, winning by a massive 347 runs in the one-off Test at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday (December 16). This comprehensive win over the Heather Knight-led side marks India's first-ever Test victory against England on home soil.

Previously, England had played five Tests in India across three different tours (1995/96, 2001/02, and 2005/06). The visitors had won the three-match Test series during the 1995/96 tour 1-0, while the other two series ended in draws.

Returning to the game at hand, India declared their second innings after scoring 186 runs for the loss of six wickets, setting a daunting target of 479 runs for the tourists to chase down.

England's batting order crumbled like a house of cards, and they were all out for a mere 131 runs. Deepti Sharma, who had already shone with the ball in the first innings, spun yet another fine web to strangle the English batters, claiming 4/32 in the second innings.

Deepti finished with outstanding match-winning figures of 9/38 and also contributed 67 runs in the first innings, helping India reach a massive total of 428. She was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for her exceptional performance.

In addition to Deepti, Pooja Vastrakar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also showcased their impressive bowling skills in the second innings, with Pooja taking three wickets and Rajeshwari taking two.

Meanwhile, Knight and her team are eager to move on from the defeat. Apart from a few exceptional performances, England had little to boast about in the match. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the only player to score a fifty for England, while Charlie Dean's four-wicket haul in India's second innings helped control their run rate.

This victory will undoubtedly boost India's morale as they gear up for another Test match on home turf, starting December 21 against Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

READ| Suryakumar Yadav shares cryptic post after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians skipper