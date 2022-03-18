IND W vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs England live in India

All you need to know about India women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match.

England Women will be taking on India Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in Mount Maunganui. While India has had a decent run in the tournament, the defending champions England, led by Heather Knight, are in dire straits having lost all three of their matches.

The Brits are on the verge of getting eliminated and their match against India will be a must-win game for them. They lost to South Africa in their previous game and another loss would officially end England's chances of qualifying for the next round.

As for India, led by Mithali Raj, they, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their 155-run win over West Indies. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana had scored twin tons and helped the Women in Blue post a mammoth score of 317 runs.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs England Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will be played on March 16 (Wednesday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs England Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (VC), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.