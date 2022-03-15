IND W vs ENG W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

After a fantastic win in their previous game, the Indian women's cricket team is all set to face England in their fourth game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Defending champions England will be playing a must-win game against India as so far, the Heather Knight's team have played poor cricket so far, losing all their games that they competed in.

As for India, India, they would be confident of their chances against an out-of-form English outfit. The Mithali Raj-led team had earlier defeated West Indies by a huge margin courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana both bagging centuries.

If they fail to beat India, then the tournament is as good as over for them. However, a win would keep them alive in the competition though but they would also need other results to go their way in favour.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs England Women – ICC Women's World Cup 2022

IND W vs ENG W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs England Women

India Women vs England Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami

IND W vs ENG W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole.

India Women vs England Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Chedean Nation, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews (C), Stafanie Taylor, Shamilia Connell, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami

India Women vs England Women Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 AM IST and will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (VC), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.