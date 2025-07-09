IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?

The India Women’s team is set to compete against the England Women’s team in the 4th T20I match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Currently, the Women in Blue lead the five-match series with a score of 2-1.

England Women (ENG-W) and India Women (IND-W) are set to compete in the 4th T20I during the India Women's tour of England in 2025. This match will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 9th, at 11:00 PM. In the previous encounter, England Women secured a narrow victory in the third T20I, winning by 5 runs and narrowing the series deficit to 1-2.

Batting first, England Women scored a total of 172 runs over 20 overs. Sophia Dunkley delivered an impressive performance, scoring 75 runs off 53 balls, while Danni Wyatt contributed with a rapid 66 runs off 42 balls. On the bowling side, Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma each took three wickets.

In reply, the Indian Women were unable to meet the target. Smriti Mandhana emerged as the top performer for India Women, scoring 56 runs off 49 balls, and Shefali Verma added 47 runs off 25 balls, but they ultimately fell short by a mere five runs. Lauren Filer was instrumental in defending the target, taking two wickets.

Live Streaming Details

When is the WT20I match between India and England scheduled to take place?

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9.

What time will the India vs England 3rd WT20I match start?

The match is set to begin at 11:05 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 10:35 PM IST.

Where will the WT20I match between India and England occur?

The match will be held at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can viewers watch the India vs England WT20I match on television in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can fans stream the WT20I match between India and England online?

The WT20I match will be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont(c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol

