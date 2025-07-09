IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for 4th T20I between India Women and England Women in Manchester.

Following a four-day hiatus, the action in the ongoing T20I series between the England women's team and the India women's team resumes. Currently, the series stands in favor of the visitors, with a score of 2-1, and the fourth match is set to take place on Wednesday (July 9). This game will occur at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. After suffering defeats in the first two matches, the England women regained their form in the third match. Despite the absence of Nat Sciver-Brunt due to injury, England performed admirably.

Although they trail in the series, they should feel optimistic after their recent victory. Both openers achieved fifties, supported by solid bowling performances. India experienced a poor day with the bat and will aim to bounce back to secure the series win.

The two teams have faced each other in 34 WT20Is. England has claimed victory in 23 of those matches, while India has won 10, and one match ended in a tie.

Match Details

England Women vs India Women, 4th T20I

Date & Time: Jul 09, 06:30 PM LOCAL (11 PM IST)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch report

Old Trafford serves as an excellent batting ground, boasting an average score of 154 in T20 matches. The pitch provides both bounce and pace, making it conducive for executing powerful shots. While the conditions may allow for some early movement for fast bowlers, it is anticipated that this will diminish as the match progresses.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Shree Charani

IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Dunkley, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Shree Charani

Probable playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Paige Scholfield, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

