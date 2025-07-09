IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women

Twitter
  • Home
  • Latest News
    • submenu-imgIND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women
    • submenu-imgIndian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
    • submenu-imgBIG jolt to Elon Musk as this Islamic nation bans X's AI chatbot Grok due to...; not Pakistan, UAE or Saudi Arabia, it is...
    • submenu-imgReliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
    • submenu-imgLoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
  • WAA 2025
  • Webstory
    • submenu-imgWhy these 17 medicines should be flushed after expiry and not trashed
    • submenu-img7 amazing images of cosmology captured by NASA
    • submenu-imgOTT releases in July 2025: From Aap Jaisa Koi to Special Ops Season 2
    • submenu-img5 mushrooms found in India with proven health benefits
    • submenu-imgMeet Jaguarundi, daytime hunting cat that looks like an otter
  • Videos
    • submenu-imgKerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge
    • submenu-imgBharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect
    • submenu-imgKolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered
    • submenu-imgHimachal News: Death Toll Hits 80 Amid Monsoon Havoc; Heavy Rain Alert For Shimla, Kullu, Mandi
    • submenu-imgUAE Golden Visa For Rs 23 lakh: How Indians Can Apply Lifetime Residency Without Investment?
  • Business
    • submenu-imgReliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
    • submenu-imgMeet man, who started out by earning Rs 700, survived by eating single bun everyday, later founded bakery business worth Rs..., he is...
    • submenu-imgMeet Sabih Khan, Indian-origin man named Apple's new Chief Operating Officer, he was born in..., CEO Tim Cook calls him...
    • submenu-imgSBI, BOB, PNB, other banks announce new changes in saving accounts; customers will no longer be required to...; know details
    • submenu-img'Can we connect?’: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal turns customer support agent after...
  • Photos
    • submenu-imgDeepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
    • submenu-imgIndia’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates
    • submenu-imgAmid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
    • submenu-imgPankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as watchmen, farmers, now they earn in crores
    • submenu-imgMeet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo, divorced after 27 years of marriage, has kid via...
  • India
    • submenu-imgIndian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
    • submenu-imgLoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
    • submenu-imgWho is Monika Kapoor? Woman extradited from US by CBI after 26 years, she is charged with…
    • submenu-imgHow can Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya be saved from July 16 execution in Yemen? Know what family, government are doing
    • submenu-imgHow were 141 people killed in Morbi? Earlier incidents of bridge collapse in Gujarat
  • Education
    • submenu-imgMeet IAS Tripti Kalhans, DU grad who cleared UPSC exam in fifth attempt, secured AIR..., she is from...
    • submenu-imgCBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 for Class 10th, 12th released, here's step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
    • submenu-imgAfter UPSC toppers IAS Tina Dabi, Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media
    • submenu-imgMeet Vijay Vardhan who failed 35 times, then cracked civil services exam twice to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
    • submenu-imgMeet engineer turned IAS, who once worked as IFoS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
  • Automobile
    • submenu-imgThis luxury car is first choice of Indians, even left BMW, Jaguar, Audi behind in sales, it is...
    • submenu-imgKia India unveils Carens Clavis: Check features, design changes, price and more; bookings open on...
    • submenu-imgTesla CEO Elon Musk launches most affordable Cybertruck, but it costs Rs 830000 more than older version, it is worth Rs...
    • submenu-imgPlanning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
    • submenu-imgAudi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge

Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya: Indian Nurse Set To Be Executed In Yemen On July 16 For Murder Charge

Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect

Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut As 25 Crore Workers Strike? Here’s What to Expect

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered

Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused, FIR Tampered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life

5 Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life

India’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates

India's new media giant launches first-of-Its-kind AI music - full details here

Amid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films

These actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for 4th T20I between India Women and England Women in Manchester.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 09, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women
Courtesy: X/BCCIWomen

TRENDING NOW

Following a four-day hiatus, the action in the ongoing T20I series between the England women's team and the India women's team resumes. Currently, the series stands in favor of the visitors, with a score of 2-1, and the fourth match is set to take place on Wednesday (July 9). This game will occur at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. After suffering defeats in the first two matches, the England women regained their form in the third match. Despite the absence of Nat Sciver-Brunt due to injury, England performed admirably.

Although they trail in the series, they should feel optimistic after their recent victory. Both openers achieved fifties, supported by solid bowling performances. India experienced a poor day with the bat and will aim to bounce back to secure the series win.

The two teams have faced each other in 34 WT20Is. England has claimed victory in 23 of those matches, while India has won 10, and one match ended in a tie.

Match Details

England Women vs India Women, 4th T20I

Date & Time: Jul 09, 06:30 PM LOCAL (11 PM IST)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch report

Old Trafford serves as an excellent batting ground, boasting an average score of 154 in T20 matches. The pitch provides both bounce and pace, making it conducive for executing powerful shots. While the conditions may allow for some early movement for fast bowlers, it is anticipated that this will diminish as the match progresses.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Shree Charani

IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Dunkley, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Shree Charani

Probable playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Paige Scholfield, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

Also read| 'They are ODI players': PCB's no-nonsense verdict on Babar Azam, Mohammd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi's T20I future

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for application fees of Rs..., know details
Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for app
Meet woman, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cleared ICAI CA 2025 exam at 24, secured AIR...
Meet woman, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cleared ICAI CA 2025 exam at 24
Udit Narayan weighs in on Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'Maharashtra is my karma bhoomi so...'
Udit Narayan weighs in on Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'Maharashtra is my karma
Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from..., shares 'he said I love you, I said...'
Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from...
'Hagrid is happy': Viral AI video reimagines Harry Potter characters as South Indians, fans go wild
'Hagrid is happy': Viral AI video reimagines Harry Potter characters as South In
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
5 Bollywood actresses who bring classical dance to life
India’s first AI rock band unveils debut single, Achyutam Keshavam: Everything you need to know about virtual bandmates
India's new media giant launches first-of-Its-kind AI music - full details here
Amid backlash against SRK, Salman Khan, these actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
These actors dare to romance 20 years younger heroines in upcoming films
Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as watchmen, farmers, now they earn in crores
Pankaj Tripathi to Jaideep Ahlawat: These Bollywood stars once worked as....
Meet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo, divorced after 27 years of marriage, has kid via...
Meet Salman Khan's co-star, who bagged debut film with school fashion show photo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE