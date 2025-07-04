IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?

The India Women’s team is set to compete against the England Women’s team in the 3rd T20I match at Kennington Oval, London. Currently, the Women in Blue lead the five-match series with a score of 2-0.

Team India is set to face England in the third women’s T20I at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, July 4. The Women in Blue currently lead the series 2-0 and aim to secure victory with another commanding performance. In the first T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Team India triumphed over England by 97 runs. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 112 runs off 62 balls, hitting 15 boundaries and three sixes. Harleen Deol contributed significantly with 43 runs off 23 balls, helping the team set a target of 211 runs for the hosts. Shree Charani took 4 wickets, while Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma each claimed 2 wickets, leading to England's collapse at 113 runs in 14.5 overs.

In the second T20I at the County Ground in Bristol, Harmanpreet and her team defeated England by 24 runs. The Women in Blue batted first, accumulating 181 runs in their 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur both scored fifties, and Richa Ghosh added an explosive cameo to the innings.

While chasing a target of 182 runs, the hosts managed only 157/7 in their 20 overs. England’s top order struggled, finding themselves at 17/3 during the powerplay. Tammy Beaumont played exceptionally well, scoring 54 runs off 35 balls, and Amy Jones made a valuable contribution, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered, leaving the hosts 24 runs short of the target.

Pitch report

Kennington Oval is an excellent venue for scoring runs, featuring a quick outfield and consistent bounce. Fast bowlers will find some help early in the game, but as the match continues, the ball will come onto the bat well. In the last 20 T20 internationals held at this venue, the team batting second has secured victory in nine matches, while the team batting first has triumphed in ten, with one match resulting in no outcome. The average score for the first innings at Kennington Oval is 145 runs.

When is the WT20I match between India and England scheduled to take place?

The match is scheduled for Friday, July 4.

What time will the India vs England 3rd WT20I match start?

The match is set to begin at 11:05 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 10:35 PM IST.

Where will the WT20I match between India and England occur?

The match will be held at the Kennington Oval in London.

Where can viewers watch the India vs England WT20I match on television in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can fans stream the WT20I match between India and England online?

The WT20I match will be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont(c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol

