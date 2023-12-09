IND W vs ENG W, 2nd T20I: England beat India by 4 wickets, lead series 2-0

England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the second T20I of the England Women's tour of India in 2023, the Indian Women's team managed to score a modest total of 80 runs in 16.2 overs.

Although Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur made valuable contributions, the tight bowling from England's Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, and others limited the Indian innings. The fall of wickets was frequent, with India's middle order struggling against the English attack.

A good fightback from #TeamIndia, but it was England who won the 2nd T20I.



India will aim to bounce back in the third T20I



Scorecard https://t.co/ioHH8Ujek4

In response, the England Women's team effortlessly chased down the target, securing a 4-wicket victory in just 11.2 overs. Alice Capsey emerged as the top scorer with 25 runs, guiding England to a well-deserved victory. Despite the efforts of Indian bowlers Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, who tried to defend the target, England's Heather Knight anchored the innings and sealed the series 2-0 with one game remaining.

