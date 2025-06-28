CRICKET
IND-W vs ENG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for 1st T20I between India Women and England Women in Nottingham.
Similar to the Men in Blue, the Indian women's cricket team will also compete against England in a white-ball series. Both teams are set to clash in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series. The first T20I is scheduled for Saturday, June 28th. The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The hosts recently achieved a clean sweep against the West Indies women in both the 50-over and 20-over formats.
However, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be participating in their first T20I series of the year. The last time they played in this format was back in December of the previous year, making the upcoming series a significant challenge for them.
Match Details
England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I
Date & Time: Jun 28, 02:30 PM LOCAL (7 PM IST)
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh
Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Varma
All-rounders: Nat-Sciver Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Charlotte Dean, Arundhati Reddy
IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 Team
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Emily Alott
Pitch report
The pitch at Trent Bridge in Nottingham generally benefits the batters, providing excellent bounce and rewarding shots. Nevertheless, as the match advances, spinners find it advantageous to bowl here, which can make scoring a bit more challenging. Conversely, pace bowlers must cleverly modify their lines to maximize the potential of what appears to be a solid 150-run pitch.
Probable playing XIs
England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud
Also read| From hit every ball to hit different: How watching Sachin Tendulkar's Test knocks helped Shafali Verma make India comeback
Meet woman, who topped UPSC CSE 2021 with AIR 1, she is..., currently posted as..., check her marksheet here
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women match
Good news for Gautam Adani as this Adani-led firm gets Rs 32820000000 from Bangladesh's Yunus government due to..., check here
Who was Swetcha Votarkar? TV anchor dies by suicide in Hyderabad, father opens up about possible reason
From hit every ball to hit different: How watching Sachin Tendulkar's Test knocks helped Shafali Verma make India comeback
Bad news for Microsoft employees, tech giant plans to lay off thousands again due to..., worst hit sectors are...
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's Wedding: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump makes heads turn in pretty pink gown, netizens say...
Delhi-NCR Weather: Light rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite from heat
Rs 35,000 makeup, no photos without approval: Bride sends 47 rules to bridesmaids; here’s how one reacted
Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after Australia beat West Indies, Sri Lanka win series against Bangladesh; India at....
Meet Parag Jain, appointed new RAW chief, who led crucial operation, including the biggest against Pakistan, it is...
Planning to buy iPhone? This retail store announces massive sale on electronics, check BUMPER discounts on iPhone 13, 14, 15 here
Meet superstar, inspiration behind Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga, who disapproved of song, got angry: 'Yeh jo sexy kaam hai...'
Social worker Ritu Narang wins 'Spirit of Yoga' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Bangladesh Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto takes BIG step after losing series against Sri Lanka
Versha Verma, Lucknow-based judo player and poet, wins 'Humanitarian of the Year' at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
13 soldiers killed, 6 children injured in suicide bombing in Pakistan, here's what we know so far
Pankaj Bhadouria wins Super Chef of the Year award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Padma Shri Dr Soniya Nityanand wins 'Light of India' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Warren Buffett takes big decision, donates Rs 51000 crore in Berkshire Shares to..., reason is...
Suparna Sarkar wins Breaking Barriers award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Viral Video: Owner of Mahindra Scorpio parks car in an unusual place, internet jokes, 'Show room feeling'
MLC 2025: Shimron Hetmyer does THIS against Kieron Pollard on last ball during Seattle Orcas vs MI New York match
Trapped in Rs 499 EMIs: The silent financial crisis of India’s young generation
Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star batter to join Uttar Pradesh education department, Yogi govt to give him salary of Rs..., he is...
Swati Kapoor, who provides 'Thaal Sewa' to over 1200 people daily, wins 'Social Worker of the Year' at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
'Kashi Ki Didi' Ranjubala Singh wins 'Warrior Spirit' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
ICAI to cap individual CA annual audits to 60, from..., president says, ‘CA can also carry out...’
Who is Elizabeth MacDonough? Senate Parliamentarian blocking US President Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful bill', can delay the bill beyond deadline of....
Akshara Singh wins Powerhouse Performer of the Year at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Kavya Maran's SRH star player grooves to THIS viral song in rickshaw in England, video goes viral, watch
Cricketer Virat Kohli has a massive earning from social media, his one Instagram post earns him Rs..., know his latest venture
Meet actress who worked with Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, faced casting couch in the South, received email demanding..., her name is..
Bad news for Team India as Jofra Archer likely to return for IND vs ENG match at Edgbaston
Big tension for China, India signs this big deal with Sri Lanka, aim is to..., it will ensure...
Donald Trump wanted Princess Diana to be..., regrets this one thing about her who once said, ‘he gives me...’
This family keeps 900-year-old heritage of sarees alive, price starts from Rs 1.5 lakh, has this link with Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, it is...
This is world's most valuable company, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, total market value is..., name is...
Jasprit Bumrah to miss crucial Edgbaston Test? Here's what we know so far
Shefali Jariwala's death 'suspicious'? Police launch preliminary investigation as husband Parag Tyagi makes first appearance with..., search her house, question..
Meet royal princess who travelled world, founded organisation that helps..., owns biggest hotel chain in....
Chinese flight forced to make emergency landing due to...., passengers say 'plane started shaking...'
India's Brahmos vs US' Tomahawk: Know which is more powerful cruise missile
Another big move by Kumar Mangalam Birla, set to acquire this American company for Rs 10740 crore, it is..., plans to...
Over 3500 Indian millionaires are expected to relocate abroad in 2025 with their staggering wealth of Rs...., migrating to...
Ileana D’Cruz welcomes second child with Michael Dolan, names him..., shares first photo
Who is Parag Tyagi? Shefali Jariwala’s husband first met her at dinner party, worked with Amitabh Bachchan in..., has special connection to Sushant Singh Rajput
‘Was under pressure...’: Shefali Jariwala suffered from this neurological disease for 15 years
Common links between Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla's death revealed: Cardiac arrest, Bigg Boss 13, and...
'6,6,6,6,6...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive batting helps India U19 to register comfortable win over England U19
Who is Queen Maxima, lady whose NATO Summit photos went viral, allegedly mocked Donald Trump due to...
Kaanta Laga, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42, cause of death revealed to be..., suffered since age of 15 from..
Donald Trump wants full removal of trade barriers in India deal, says Unthinkable, but...'
Bad news for Bangladesh, Modi govt bans import of these items via land routes amid strained ties, list includes...
Meet woman, who took inspiration from Virat Kohli's hard work, studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Ahead of assembly elections, Bihar becomes 1st Indian state to allow e-voting through app, but only available for..., step-by-step guide to register
This expressway to get India's first AI-powered smart traffic system, can catch violators by detecting..., know complete features
India to boost its air defence with Tejas Mk-1A, know their match against F-16, JF-17, Rafale fighter jets
Neeraj Chopra achieves BIG milestone, reclaims number one spot in javelin throw rankings, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is at...
Iran calls out US President Donald Trump's 'disrespectful' tone towards Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says, 'Put aside or...'
Donald Trump issues big warning to Iran, says he will bomb Tehran again ‘without question’ if it continues to...
Shefali Jariwala, Kanta Laga and Bigg Boss 13 fame, passes away at 42: Report
Discover actual location of Panchayat's Phulera Village, X user shares real pictures, now going viral, it is in...
Bigg Boss 17 couple Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt headed for divorce? Actress breaks silence: 'Just because someone is...'
Meet actress, class 12 topper, once a UPSC aspirant, later landed roles alongside John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor,
Kannappa box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Vishnu Manchu-starrer fails to get double-digit opening, earns just Rs...
'It's not easy to...': Ex-India coach fires back at Yashasvi Jaiswal's critics after Leeds fielding nightmare
Complaint filed against this Indian actor for supporting Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani artists: 'Why these double standards...'
Neeraj Chopra’s BIG surprise to fan after his NC Classic event wish, he offers him...
Viral video: IndiGo passenger caught trying to steal life jacket: 'Indians can't be defended'
'Sahi track pe...': Prithvi Shaw reveals Sachin Tendulkar's powerful message sparking his revival
Not Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone; this Bollywood actor has been invited to join the Academy for Oscars 2026 voting
Viral video: Australian vlogger criticised for highlighting Delhi's Ghazipur garbage dump, WATCH
Gautam Adani’s Adani Power gives massive order of Rs 6500 crore to this company for the construction of...
Meet man who, studied at IIT Kanpur, now joins Meta’s Superintelligence team after leaving OpenAI, he is...
DNA TV Show: Months after RG Kar horror, another rape at Kolkata's Law College puts TMC in docks
Vaibhav Suryavanshi dons Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey, smashes 48 off just 19 against England U19 in 1st Youth ODI
Jitendra Kumar is highest-paid actor in Panchayat Season 4, know how much Sachiv Ji earned in 8 episodes, net worth is...
Iran-Israel War: Iran's BIG statement on talks with US, says, 'Would like to state clearly that...'
'Is it legal': Frustrated by housing prices, man asks if he can live on houseboat full-time
Iran’s Ali Khamenei declares ‘victory’ says ‘US intervention prevented Israel from...’, criticises Donald Trump of...
No India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Broadcaster's social media poster sparks speculations
‘Raw talent’: Man dances like MJ to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with kids, viral video hits 19 million views, WATCH
Zohran Mamdani’s old video slamming PM Modi goes viral, calls him..., netizens condemn remarks, ‘spreading fake news’
He is world's richest beggar, owns two flats in Mumbai, his net worth is...
Iran-Israel War: India's FIRST statement after ceasefire between Iran, Israel, says, 'Iran's perspective and thinking...'
Millionaire migration 2025: 10 countries wealthy people are choosing to call home, check list
The Family Man Season 3 first look: Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur join Manoj Bajpayee; Prime Video show to release on...
'There was threat': Rohit Sharma's shocking hotel revelation before T20 World Cup 2024 match vs Pakistan
Will Donald Trump deport Zohran Mamdani? Indian-origin Democrat can become first Muslim mayor of...
Kolkata Law College Rape: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's SHOCKING advise to women, says, 'they should be...'
THIS Islamic nation plans to implement four-working-day system from..., employees will get three week offs! Not Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, it is...
‘DeepSeek not been able to provide...’: German Federal agency pushes Google, Apple to remove China’s AI service, gives warning of...
Kalki 2 in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops BIG hint about sequel of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film: 'If they were to...'
'If Lord Ganesha did not let Shiv Ji...': Pavitra Punia objects to male priests changing clothes of goddesses in temples
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant set to join elite list of players including Sir Don Bradman if...
Say no to frizz this rainy season: 7 effortless ways to keep your hair sleek
THESE countries helped Israel build atom bombs! How did India, Nehru keep Jewish state on sidelines? Tel Aviv has... nuclear bombs
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's pre-wedding party hit by heavy rain, thunderstorm, star-studded event cut short
SHOCKING! West Indies' Gabba star embroiled in sexual harassment claims amid ongoing Australia Test series