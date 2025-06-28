IND-W vs ENG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for 1st T20I between India Women and England Women in Nottingham.

Similar to the Men in Blue, the Indian women's cricket team will also compete against England in a white-ball series. Both teams are set to clash in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series. The first T20I is scheduled for Saturday, June 28th. The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The hosts recently achieved a clean sweep against the West Indies women in both the 50-over and 20-over formats.

However, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be participating in their first T20I series of the year. The last time they played in this format was back in December of the previous year, making the upcoming series a significant challenge for them.

Match Details

England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I

Date & Time: Jun 28, 02:30 PM LOCAL (7 PM IST)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Varma

All-rounders: Nat-Sciver Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Charlotte Dean, Arundhati Reddy

IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Emily Alott

Pitch report

The pitch at Trent Bridge in Nottingham generally benefits the batters, providing excellent bounce and rewarding shots. Nevertheless, as the match advances, spinners find it advantageous to bowl here, which can make scoring a bit more challenging. Conversely, pace bowlers must cleverly modify their lines to maximize the potential of what appears to be a solid 150-run pitch.

Probable playing XIs

England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud

