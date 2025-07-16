IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?

The India Women’s team is set to compete against the England Women’s team in the 1st ODI match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Recently, the Women in Blue won the five-match T20I series with a score of 3-2.

India's women's team will face off against England's women in the first ODI on Wednesday, July 16, in Southampton. This upcoming series is crucial for both teams as they gear up for the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian side recently secured a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series against England, boosting their confidence. Their last encounter in the 50-over format was during a tri-series that included India and South Africa, where they triumphed over Sri Lanka by 97 runs, claiming the coveted title.

Meanwhile, the English team will be looking to bounce back after their defeat in the T20I series. They had previously achieved a convincing 3-0 win against the West Indies in a three-match ODI series held at home last month. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, the English side is well-rounded, featuring a mix of young talent and seasoned players in this format.

Match Details

England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI

Date & Time: Jul 16, 01:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming Details

The India Women vs England Women ODI will be held today, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST; the toss is at 5:00 PM IST. In India, the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, and DD Sports) will broadcast the game live. SonyLIV and FanCode will also stream the match online.

IND-W vs ENG-W ODI predicted playing XIs:

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Em Arlott, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana. Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol. Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charan, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur. Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

