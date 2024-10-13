CRICKET
Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.
The highly anticipated match between the Indian women's team and the high-flying Australian team in Match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching. Australia has been dominating the tournament with three consecutive wins, putting them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages. On the other hand, it is a crucial match for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team, who currently have four points after three games.
The Indian team has shown steady improvement throughout the tournament. Despite a shaky ,start against New Zealand, they have bounced back with impressive victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In the last game, Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her talent with a quickfire 52 runs off 27 balls. In contrast, Australia has been formidable with players like Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt performing at their best, supported by Annabel Sutherland's medium pace bowling.
As the Indian women's team gears up to face the Australian powerhouse, the stakes are high. A win in this crucial match is essential for their advancement in the tournament.
Pitch Report
Eight matches of the Women's T20 World Cup have been held at this venue, with an average first-innings total of 117. It is worth noting that in night games, teams batting first have emerged victorious all three times in Sharjah during this prestigious event. Therefore, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first to take advantage of the early pace on the pitch. Australia has already competed in two matches at Sharjah, giving them valuable insight into how the pitch may perform on October 13th.
Weather Report
The weather in Sharjah during the game will be hot and sunny, with no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius, and there will be no precipitation at all.
Live Streaming Details
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Predicted playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Asha Sobhana
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahila McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
Also read| IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs, complete 3-0 clean sweep in Hyderabad
Baba Siddique dead: What was Mumbai slum redevelopment scam in which ED attached Rs 462 crore properties of NCP leader
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, who is Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s close friend, owns business worth Rs…
Who are largest stakeholders in Tata Sons? Not Ratan Tata, Noel Tata, it is...
Baba Siddique shot dead: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, meets family
Delhi NCR: Ganga water supply to be shut in Noida, Ghaziabad from today for 20 days due to…
Meet woman, who lost parents at age of 5, raised by grandmother, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, she is...
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 18
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
iPhone 15 available at just Rs 27,000 on Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale: How to grab this deal?
Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra's heroine who married 22 years older superstar, was highest-paid actress, quit acting, now...
Viral video: Crocodile spotted in drain, rescued by forest department in Kanpur, watch
Who was GN Saibaba, ex-DU professor who died months after acquittal in alleged Maoist links case?
Gautam Adani on Ratan Tata's death news: 'Legends like him never fade away...'
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, his last social media post goes viral, it was...
Director Raaj Shaandaliyaa apologies for 'unauthorised use' of Stree in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Who was Baba Siddique, murdered NCP leader that was instrumental in Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan patch up
Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs, complete 3-0 clean sweep in Hyderabad
Baba Siddique, who was shot at in Mumbai, dies, confirms Lilavati Hospital
22 sixes, 25 fours: India register their highest-ever total in T20I cricket history
THIS is world’s shortest flight, lasts only 90 seconds, it covers a distance of…
Baba Siddique shot dead: NCP leader famous for hosting star-studded Iftar party attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
This actress married superstar for 4 months, called her marriage 'nightmare', slammed him for 'using women' for...
Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Kajol dazzle in saree during sindoor khela
Amitabh Bachchan made big investment in this smallcap company, gave more than 600% return in 5 years
THIS Mumbai canteen has been named best restaurant in India, it serves the best...
ENG-W vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Scotland match 17
Watch: Sanju Samson smashed Rishad Hossain for five consecutive sixes during IND vs BAN 3rd T20I
Israel's precarious predicament: Can it thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions without US support?
‘Was called arrogant, entitled, selfish…’: This star cricketer once battled alcoholism, then…
Who is the wealthiest among Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's children's in-laws?
Shantanu Naidu stopped by Mumbai police before Ratan Tata's funeral, watch viral video
IND vs BAN: Why is Harshit Rana not playing India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma announces his next film Vanvaas with Nana Patekar, calls it 'Kalyug ka Ramayana'
Gujarat wall collapse: 9 workers killed, 1 injured at construction site in Mehsana, rescue operation underway
Dussehra 2024: India's tallest Ravana effigy worth Rs 30 lakh unveiled in this city; check time taken to build
THIS robot can serve drinks, babysit children, walk dogs and even be your friend, it costs Rs...
Evan Singh Luthra Appointed Member of Congress in Liberland’s New Government under Prime Minister Justin Sun
Gujarat wall collapse: PM Modi offers condolences, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for deceased families
Delhi to launch 'E-Detection' system: Here's how it will prevent polluting vehicles from entering
Meet woman behind the success of Gautam Adani, was a dentist, now has net worth of Rs 80000000000, she is...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new ISD plans for THESE countries, price starts at Rs...
'Gaaliyan dene ko dil kar raha': Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan team after embarrassing defeat to England in 1st Test
Meet China's 'Spider-Woman' who climbs 100-metre cliff bare-handed, with no safety equipment
Ancient comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS to make an appearance today, will it be visible in India? Check details
Tech millionaire attempts reverse ageing, get 'baby face': What happened next will leave you shocked
Divya Khossla bashes Alia Bhatt after Jigra's low opening, claims 'fake' box office collection: 'Khudh hi tickets...'
Shilpa Shetty stuns in pink lehenga as turns showstopper for Megha Bansal at Lakme Fashion Week
IND vs BAN, Hyderabad weather update: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
This shelved Dharmendra film was made 17 years later starring Bobby Deol, lead actress created controversy by..
What did Nita Ambani do before marrying Mukesh Ambani? What was her salary?
Ratan Tata death: 'Titan' of Indian business, philanthropist icon's cause of death is...
Meet woman, who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is founder of...
Rishabh Pant reveals real story behind his ‘fake injury’ in T20 World Cup final
US President Joe Biden reacts to White House official reminding him to let Kamala Harris speak, says 'I know..'
Meet actor, Salman, SRK's co-star who failed in films, was jobless for years, then became TV star, played 350 roles in..
Who will be Gautam Adani's likely heir? Will it be Karan Adani, Jeet Adani, Pranav Adani or Sagar Adani?
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Tamil Nadu train accident: Know reason behind derailment, here's what Railways official says...
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs South Africa match 16
Iran gives big warning to oil-rich allies of US: 'Don't help Israel or else...'
MS Dhoni sets internet on fire with new haircut, pics go viral
Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle's playful dance moves go viral, watch
‘He is like…’: When Rekha revealed how much Amitabh Bachchan means to her, if she’ll work with him again
Not love, superstar Madhubala married Kishore Kumar at 27 despite battling severe illness because of her anger towards..
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne
NZ-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Shinde vs Thackeray: Both Shiv Sena factions lock horns over organising Dussehra rally as poll fever grips
Meet woman, India's first visually impaired IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice with AIR...
Who is Ratan Tata's successor to what was his religion: 5 most-asked questions answered
Nia Sharma breaks her silence on Bigg Boss 18 controversy, recalls getting harsh comments: ‘I am working for them so…’
Haryana's new BJP government to be sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway nears completion, set to open by...
'Before this government wakes up...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack after Tamil Nadu train accident
Here's what happened on Air India flight with hydraulic failure, that circled for two hours, made emergency landing in..
Jigra vs Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Alia Bhatt’s actioner races ahead of Rajkummar Rao’s film on day 2, but...
How did Noel Tata succeed Ratan Tata as head of Tata Trusts?
This actor once worked as watchman, earned Rs 165, did films with Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Ranbir, has now decided to..
Vettaiyan box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to beat GOAT but achieves this milestone
'A day I'll always remember with...': Throwback to Ratan Tata's meeting with Sachin Tendulkar
Adani Energy secures Rs 61088000000 contract in Kenya for enhanced....
This 1992 film had 2 stars, overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh, Govinda, became superhit, earned Rs..
Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collision: Southern Railway says train ‘mistakenly’ entered loop where...
What key traits does Google seek in new hires? CEO Sundar Pichai makes big revelation
BIG boost for Gautam Adani as he emerges as biggest dollar gainer among the list of...
RG Kar case: West Bengal government remains silent as condition of fasting medics deteriorates
Meet Bollywood's sex symbol, actress who was 's**t shamed' for bold scenes, harassed by big star; she left India after..
This actress’ great-grandfather ran anti-Hitler newspaper in Germany, was imprisoned, put into concentration camp but...
Meet Indian genius, IIT graduate who left Rs 1 crore salary job for UPSC exam, secured AIR 1 in 1st attempt, posted in..
IDF expresses 'deep concern' after Israeli airstrike in Lebanon injures two UN peacekeepers, says...
Manu Bhaker attends her alma mater's award ceremony in Delhi University, says 'people think girls from LSR are...'
This actor once earned just Rs 75, then worked in superhit film rejected by SRK, is now superstar with net worth of..
IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in THESE states for next..., check detailed forecast here
Aishwarya Rai ends rumours of tiff with ‘pa’ Amitabh Bachchan’s family with new post, writes…
Happy Dussehra Wishes 2024: Top WhatsApp wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 350 marks in JEE Mains, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 3, he went on to pursue...
Vivian Dsena’s wife reacts to Sidharth Shukla's fans bashing him of 'copying' late actor in Bigg Boss 18: 'They both...'
Tamil Nadu Train Accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express rams into goods train near Chennai, 19 injured
Mumbai Metro launches Whatsapp-based ticket service for lines 2A and 7; know steps to avail it