Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

The highly anticipated match between the Indian women's team and the high-flying Australian team in Match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching. Australia has been dominating the tournament with three consecutive wins, putting them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages. On the other hand, it is a crucial match for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team, who currently have four points after three games.

The Indian team has shown steady improvement throughout the tournament. Despite a shaky ,start against New Zealand, they have bounced back with impressive victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In the last game, Harmanpreet Kaur showcased her talent with a quickfire 52 runs off 27 balls. In contrast, Australia has been formidable with players like Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt performing at their best, supported by Annabel Sutherland's medium pace bowling.

As the Indian women's team gears up to face the Australian powerhouse, the stakes are high. A win in this crucial match is essential for their advancement in the tournament.

Pitch Report

Eight matches of the Women's T20 World Cup have been held at this venue, with an average first-innings total of 117. It is worth noting that in night games, teams batting first have emerged victorious all three times in Sharjah during this prestigious event. Therefore, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first to take advantage of the early pace on the pitch. Australia has already competed in two matches at Sharjah, giving them valuable insight into how the pitch may perform on October 13th.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah during the game will be hot and sunny, with no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius, and there will be no precipitation at all.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Asha Sobhana

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahila McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

