IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like milestone in women’s cricket

2025 has proven to be an unforgettable year for Smriti Mandhana. The Indian opening batter reached a remarkable milestone when she surpassed the 18-run mark during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. At 29 years old, she has made history as the first player in women's cricket to score 1,000 ODI runs within a single calendar year. Mandhana accomplished this feat in the eighth over of the innings, hitting a delivery from Sophie Molineux.

To achieve this milestone, Mandhana elegantly danced down the pitch and launched the spinner for a six over long-on. The Indian vice-captain now holds the record for the most runs scored in a single calendar year, a record she set in her previous match against South Africa, where she surpassed Belinda Clark's 970 runs from 1997.

In the match against Australia, Mandhana also crossed the 5000-run threshold in women's ODIs, becoming the youngest and fastest player to reach this landmark. The left-handed batter eventually returned to the pavilion after scoring 80 runs off 66 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes.

In 2025 alone, Mandhana has already notched up four centuries and four fifties. However, her performance in the Women's World Cup had been less than stellar, with scores of 8, 23, and 23 in her previous three matches before facing Australia, led by Alyssa Healy.

Currently, Mandhana ranks as the fifth-highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, trailing behind Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates, and Stafanie Taylor. She also shares the record for the second-highest number of centuries in women's ODIs, tied with Suzie Bates.

This marks Mandhana's third World Cup appearance, having been part of the squad that reached the final in 2017, where they narrowly lost to England at Lord's Cricket Ground.

