IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy's century, Ellyse Perry's heroics power Australia to record-breaking chase against India

Alyssa Healy played a sensational inning, scoring a blistering century of 142 runs off 107 balls to power Australia to a record-breaking chase of 331 runs against India, the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history.

In a thrilling exhibition of power-hitting and poise, Australia Women achieved the highest successful run chase in Women's ODI World Cup history, overcoming India Women by three wickets in a heart-stopping match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The key figures behind this landmark victory were captain Alyssa Healy, who delivered a stunning century, and Ellyse Perry, whose late-game brilliance propelled her team to victory.

Facing a challenging target of 331, Australia's innings was anchored by a brilliant 142 from Healy. Her performance, filled with powerful drives and daring shots, set the stage for this record chase. Following her departure, the Indian bowlers mounted a comeback, taking quick wickets and putting Australia in a tight spot.

Nevertheless, Ellyse Perry, who had previously retired hurt, made a crucial return to the crease. She finished unbeaten on 39, expertly guiding her team through the tense final overs with her composure and experience.

Earlier in the match, India had set a formidable target of 330, their highest score in a Women's World Cup match, bolstered by significant contributions from their top order. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a fiery 80.

This match, filled with dramatic twists and turns, will be etched in memory as one of the most exhilarating contests in the tournament's history, reinforcing Australia's status as a powerhouse in women's cricket.

