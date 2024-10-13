India's chances of making it to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup were dashed when the team lost to Australia in their last group match.

Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's impressive half-century, India fell short by nine runs in their crucial Group A match in the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday. Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma played key roles with the ball, but Australia set a challenging target of 152 runs.

India needed a significant victory to surpass Australia's net run rate, but now they must rely on Pakistan to defeat New Zealand in their final group stage match. India currently has four points from four matches, while New Zealand also has four points but with a superior net run rate and an extra game to play.

More to follow...