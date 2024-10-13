IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 18, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Australia.

India's upcoming match at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be against the six-time champions, Australia. The Indian team faced a setback in their first match of the tournament, suffering a 58-run loss to New Zealand.

Despite this initial defeat, the team bounced back with impressive victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the following group matches. Their commanding performance against Sri Lanka, led by skipper Chamari Athapaththu, resulted in a resounding 82-run win. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's exceptional half-century earned her the Player of the Match award. India is now focused on maintaining their winning streak as they prepare to face the reigning world champions this weekend.

The highly anticipated India versus Australia clash is scheduled for October 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Australia, the defending champions, began their campaign with a convincing win over Sri Lanka, triumphing by six wickets. They continued their dominance by defeating New Zealand by 60 runs. A victory against India in their upcoming match would likely secure their spot in the tournament's semi-final stage.

Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women, 18th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 13, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux

