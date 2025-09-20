Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with fiery century vs Australia

In pursuit of a mammoth target of 413, Mandhana's explosive century gave India the beginning they required, placing Australia at a disadvantage. Mandhana, who has been in outstanding form earlier set the record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman with a 70-ball hundred this year.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with fiery century vs Australia
Courtesy: X/BCCIWomen
    Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana showcased her exceptional skills during the third and final ODI against the Australia women's team at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. The left-handed batter set a new all-time record previously held by Indian men's cricket team star Virat Kohli. Mandhana became the fastest Indian to reach an ODI century, surpassing Kohli's record. Notably, Kohli had also accomplished this milestone against Australia, scoring a 52-ball hundred in Jaipur back in October 2013. On Saturday, Mandhana eclipsed Kohli's achievement with a remarkable 50-ball century.

    Mandhana, who was already recognized as the fastest Indian woman to score a century in this format, improved her prior record of 70 balls. In the broader context, Meg Lanning holds the record for the fastest woman to score an ODI century, achieving the feat in just 45 balls against New Zealand in Sydney in 2012. Mandhana now ranks second in this category.

    Thanks to Mandhana's outstanding performance and a strong innings from Harmanpreet Kaur, India reached 204/2 at the end of 20 overs in their pursuit of 413 runs against Australia.

    Earlier, Beth Mooney delivered a remarkable batting display, scoring an impressive 138 as Australia amassed a colossal total of 412, marking their joint-highest score in women's ODIs during this series-deciding match.

    On a scorching afternoon, Australia came out aggressively, creating an exciting display of boundary-hitting. They capitalized on a flat pitch, short boundaries, a fast outfield, and inconsistent Indian bowling and fielding to position themselves for a 2-1 series victory.

    Captain Alyssa Healy set an aggressive tone with a quick 30, putting early pressure on the Indian bowlers, while Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry continued the momentum with fluent innings of 81 and 68, respectively. Beth Mooney started strong and maintained Australia's tempo by consistently hitting boundaries.

