IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates multiple world records as India women set highest ODI World Cup total vs Australia

India Women posted their highest-ever total in Women's ODI World Cup history, scoring 330 against Australia in Visakhapatnam, and Smriti Mandhana created multiple world records during this landmark match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana made her mark in cricket history during India's significant match against Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket Cup, held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Overcoming a rocky start to the tournament, she provided the Women in Blue with a swift beginning alongside Pratika Rawal after Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first.

In the initial overs, Mandhana and Rawal played cautiously but soon picked up the pace, forming a half-century partnership during the powerplay. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aimed to recover and return to winning form following a surprising loss to South Africa.

Smriti Mandhana Makes History

Just three days after breaking the record for the most runs scored by a female player in ODIs within a calendar year, she further extended her achievement by becoming the first player since the inception of Women's ODIs in 1973 to surpass 1000 runs in a single calendar year.

The previous record was held by Australian cricket icon Belinda Clark, who amassed 973 runs in 1997. Remarkably, Mandhana's opening partner, Pratika Rawal, ranks second among players this year, having scored over 800 runs.

Smriti Mandhana Hits 5000 Runs

Mandhana also set another world record by reaching 5000 runs in the 50-over format in just her 112th innings. She is the fifth player to reach this milestone and the second Indian, following Mithali Raj. Notably, she is the fastest to achieve this feat, surpassing West Indies' Stefaine Taylor's record. Additionally, she is the quickest to reach this milestone in terms of balls faced, being the first to do so in under 6000 balls. At just 29 years and 86 days old, Mandhana has also become the youngest player to reach this landmark.

India's women achieve record World Cup score

The Indian women's cricket team is making waves in 2025, having set a new benchmark by scoring their highest total in Women's ODI World Cup history – an impressive 330 runs against Australia Women at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

This new milestone eclipses India’s former World Cup record of 317/8 against West Indies Women in Hamilton, 2022. Other significant World Cup totals include 284/6 against West Indies (2013), 281/3 against England, and 281/4 against Australia, both recorded in Derby, 2022 – but this latest score stands unrivaled at the forefront.

Also read| IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first player to scale Everest-like milestone in women’s cricket

