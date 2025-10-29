IND-W vs AUS-W: Shafali Verma ready to fill Pratika Rawal's shoes, eyes impact in Women's World Cup semi-final clash

As Pratika Rawal misses out due to injury, Shafali Verma is set to open for India in the IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The young batter exuded confidence, saying she aims to keep her game simple and impactful as India chase a historic final berth.

India's opening batswoman Shafali Verma, recently brought into the team as a substitute for the injured Pratika Rawal in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2025, is eager to make her mark should she be selected to play against Australia. At just 21 years old, she carries a wealth of experience and shared her thoughts on the potential difficulties of stepping into a knockout match right from the start.

“Of course it’s challenging if you come in directly in the semi-final. I think playing at home in a World Cup is a different motivation because of the huge crowd that’s cheering you. When you see a packed stadium, your feet start to move automatically as a sportsperson. Motivation is, a 100%, there. The simpler I keep it, the better I will perform.

“If god has sent me here, I’ll try to play my best game with the best intent, if I play, and try to do what the team needs, do what I do the best, and keep it simple. I’ll try and keep telling myself little things like ‘stay calm’ and ‘believe in yourself.’ These things will help, hopefully, and I’m doing well in practice, and hopefully things will get better for me," Verma said in a video shared by the BCCI on Wednesday.

Shafali is still working to master the 50-over format, which doesn't come as naturally to her as the T20 format, where she boasts an impressive strike rate of 131 and has participated in 90 matches for the national team.

"I have had long batting sessions in the last two days, today and tomorrow and I felt great knowing I did all that I was trying to do,” she added.

India has secured its place in the top four, finishing the group stage with three wins, three losses, and one match abandoned out of seven. Their crucial victory against New Zealand in a must-win situation ensured their advancement to the semi-finals, where they will face off against the reigning champions, Australia.

The highly anticipated clash between the two teams is set to take place on Thursday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

