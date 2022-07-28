IND W vs Aus W live streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women live in CWG 2022

Indian Women's Cricket Team

India Women will lock horns with Australia Women in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 starting on Friday (July 29). Cricket will make an entry into the CWG after 24 years. It will be the first women’s cricket will be played in the multi-sport event.

Harmanpreet-led India was seen in lethal form as the team was playing in Sri Lanka. India team clinch the T20I series against the visitors. On the other hand, Australia won the tri-series T20 tournament featuring Ireland and Pakistan. Australia’s women’s cricket team will likely miss the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

When and what time will the India W vs Australia W T20I match start?

India W vs Australia W T20I match will be played on July 29 (Friday) at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India W vs Australia W T20I match take place?

India W vs Australia W T20I match will take place at the Edgebaston, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India W vs Australia W T20I match in India?

India W vs Australia W T20I match will be aired on Sony Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India W vs Australia W T20I match in India?

India W vs Australia W T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.