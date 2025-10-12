IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

Ahead of the high-voltage game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Australia, take a look at some of the important details about the match.

Another Sunday and another high-voltage game for Team India. The women's team are all set to lock horns with the Australian side and will look to regain the winning momentum after losing to South Africa earlier this week. Notably, ahead of the upcoming game, the two teams met each other for an ODI series, which Team India won in India. On one hand, India have lost just one game out of the three played so far, Australia, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the ongoing tournament.

IND W vs AUS W: Details

The match is set to commence at 3 pm at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will also mark the halfway point of the round robin stage at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

IND W vs AUS W: Playing XI

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, and Sree Charani.

Australia - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux (replacing Georgia Wareham), Kim Garth, Alana King, and Megan Schutt.

IND W vs AUS W: Head-to-head stats

Total Matches Played - 60

IND Won - 11

AUS Won - 48

IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming details

The 13th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It can also be watched on the JioHotstar app and website.