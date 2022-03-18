IND W vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Australia live in India

India's fifth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be against tournament favourites Australia. A win against the six-time champions will help calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp.

With two wins and two defeats, they are currently third in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 points table, however, it surely won't be enough to make the semifinals. With their remaining matches against Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh, they will have to make sure to win all.

A win against Meg Lanning & Co on Saturday will not only brighten India's top-four chances but will also surely boost their morale. However, it will not be easy, considering the rut that India's batters are in.

In the previous 49 meetings in ODIs, India Women have managed to beat Australia Women only ten times.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be played on March 19 (Saturday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland.