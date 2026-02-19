IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, breaks New Zealand legend’s long-standing record

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the record books with a stunning milestone, surpassing a long-standing feat held by a New Zealand legend. The historic achievement underlines her growing impact and leadership in world cricket.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur made history by stepping onto the field during the 2nd T20I between the Australian and Indian women's cricket teams at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday (February 19). The Women in Blue are striving to secure a historic series victory after winning the first match of the series in Sydney. Harmanpreet celebrated this significant milestone in her career by winning the toss and opting to bowl.

India triumphed in the opening match of the series by 21 runs (D/L method) in a rain-affected encounter, setting Harmanpreet on the path to lead the Women in Blue to a series victory on Australian soil for the second time, following a 2-1 win in 2016 under Mithali Raj's captaincy.

Harmanpreet achieved a remarkable world record as this marks her 356th match across all formats for India, making her the most capped player in the history of women's international cricket. She has surpassed the record previously held by New Zealand cricket icon Suzie Bates. Among Indian players, the next on this prestigious list is former captain Mithali.

It is important to note that both Suzie and Ellyse Perry, like Harmanpreet, are still active cricketers, meaning any of the three could retire at the top of the list once their careers conclude. The Australian legend is participating in today's match for the home team.

As for the Indian cricket star, she is playing her 189th T20I for India, which is the highest number for any player. Since her debut in 2009, she has accumulated 3784 runs at an average of 29.33, including one century. She has also played 161 ODIs for India since her debut during the 2009 World Cup, scoring 4409 runs with seven centuries. Additionally, she has participated in six Test matches since her first appearance in 2014.

Harmanpreet is India's first and, to date, only World Cup-winning captain, having lifted the Women's Cricket World Cup title in 2025. Throughout her career, she has captained India in three Test matches, 48 ODIs, and 134 T20Is.

Also read| 'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi