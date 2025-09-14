Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list

Over her career, Harmanpreet has made significant contributions as a dynamic all-rounder and leader, including scoring the iconic 171* against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal, which remains the highest individual score by an Indian in women’s ODI World Cups.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 09:30 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the annals of history during the inaugural ODI match against Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday. With this achievement, Harmanpreet has become the third Indian cricketer, following Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, to reach the milestone of 150 WODIs. She made her WODI debut against Pakistan in Bowral on March 7, 2009, and over the past 16 years, she has accumulated a total of 4069 runs and taken 31 wickets.

The right-handed batter has consistently been a standout performer for India, particularly in white-ball formats. The record for the most ODIs played for India belongs to former captain Mithali, who participated in 232 matches throughout her illustrious 23-year career from 1999 to 2022, scoring a remarkable 7805 runs. Following her is Jhulan, who played 204 matches, scoring 1228 runs and taking 255 wickets.

Most WODIs for India:

Mithali Raj (232 matches): 7805 runs and 8 wickets

Jhulan Goswami (204 matches): 1228 runs and 255 wickets

Harmanpreet Kaur (150 matches*): 4069 runs and 31 wickets

Anjum Chopra (127 matches): 2856 runs and 9 wickets

Amita Sharma (116 matches): 926 runs and 87 wickets

Significantly, the 36-year-old Harmanpreet is the 10th woman cricketer globally to achieve the milestone of 150 ODIs. In the 50-over format, she has recorded seven centuries and 19 half-centuries throughout her impressive career. Her highest score in WODIs is an unbeaten 171, achieved against Australia during the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup.

On Sunday, Harmanpreet scored only 11 runs off 9 balls before being dismissed by Annabel Sutherland. She is poised to lead the Indian team in the upcoming 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place from September 30 to November 2 across four venues in India and one in Sri Lanka.

Also read| No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
