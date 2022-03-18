IND W vs AUS W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Australia match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

One has two wins and two losses in hand, while one has not yet been defeated in the tournament, India women are all set to register a much-needed win against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Both Australia and India are favourites to lift the title.

While the Meg Lanning-led side has had an unyielding demeanour and impressive record in the tournament, the Women in Blue are placed there due to their unpredictability.

So far, the two teams have lived up to their expectations, yet the mighty Australians have not lost any game in the prestigious event after four games while Mithali and co have picked two victories and two losses in four contests.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Australia Women – ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

IND W vs AUS W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry (VC), Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 AM IST and will take place at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland.