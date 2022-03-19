Search icon
IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia beat India by 6 wickets to confirm semifinal berth at World Cup

Australian Women's cricket team edged India in a thrilling game as Meg Lanning's side won by 6 wickets to confirm their passage into the next round.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Meg Lanning delivered a captain's knock as she led Australia to a 6-wicket win over the India Women's cricket team. India batted first and gave Australia a target of 278, in reply, Meg Lanning struck a 97-run knock in 107 deliveries to lead her side to a resounding win. 

With rain interrupting the play, Australia required 8 runs off the final over, but Beth Mooney kept her nerve to lead her side over the line. 

More to follow...

