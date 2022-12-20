IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women T20I live in India

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I: Here's all you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women T20I in Mumbai, from playing XI, live streaming and more.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team will be looking to salvage some pride when they take on the Australian Women's side in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Riding high on Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 72-run knock, Alyssa Healy's side scored 188 runs in the previous T20I, which they won by 7 runs. Despite Harmanpreet's 46-run knock and Richa Ghosh's quickfire 40-run knock, the hosts fell agonisingly short of the required target.

As a consequence, they lost the T20I series 3-1, but in the final match of the series, the Women in Blue will look to end their ongoing adventure on a high.

READ| IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I in Mumbai

Here's all you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I

When will India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I take place?

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be played on Tuesday, December 20.

Where will India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I take place?

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

READ| LIVE | IPL 2023 auction latest updates: Mumbai Indians should go for Sikander Raza, says Anil Kumble

What time will India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I begin?

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I live on TV in India?

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Irfan Pathan backs Sunrisers Hyderabad to go all out for Indian opener

Where can you watch India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I live streaming in India?

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.