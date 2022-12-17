IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Australia Women T20I in Mumbai

IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I

In order to draw the five-match T20I series at 2-2, the Indian women's cricket team would aim to mount a comeback against Australia just like they did in the second game.

Australia, who are the defending T20 and ODI World Cup champions, are ahead 2-1 in the five-match series after winning the first and third games. However, in the third game, which was played on December 14 at the Brabourne Stadium, Indian batters were unable to build on that victory and fell short by 21 runs in a 173-run chase. The second game, which was played at the Dr. DY. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, was won by India in the super over.

In the third game, opening batter Shafali Verma was the only one who could contribute significantly, as the team continued to lose wickets frequently, falling short of the target. The fourth game, which will also be played at Brabourne, will serve as a chance for the Indian team to make up for the third game and draw the series at 2-2.

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I match

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney (c), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers – Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Thakur, Alana King

IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I My Dream11 team

Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney (c), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Thakur, Alana King

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

