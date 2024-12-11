After suffering heavy losses in the first two matches, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are focused on bouncing back to avoid a whitewash.

The Indian women's team is set to face the Australian women in the third and final ODI of the series scheduled for December 11 (today) at the WACA Ground in Perth. After suffering heavy losses in the first two matches, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are focused on bouncing back to avoid a whitewash. Meanwhile, the defending ODI champions are looking to complete a clean sweep in the upcoming match.

Pitch and weather report

The WACA Ground pitch in Perth is expected to provide additional pace and bounce, favouring fast bowlers. As a result, fast bowlers are likely to gain an advantage from the track's bounce. Batters will need time to settle in before they can accelerate, as scoring may be challenging.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions at the WACA Ground in Perth will be very hot and dry in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 39°C. The sky will be mostly clear, with only a slight 10% cloud cover. Southwesterly winds will blow at 26 km/h, with gusts peaking at 41 km/h.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match is set to take place on Wednesday, December 11. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:50 AM IST, with the toss happening at 9:20 AM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2, or stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women

JI Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), H Deol, PS Punia, S Mandhana, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, M Mani, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

Australia Women

BL Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, EA Perry, A Gardner, A Sutherland, Georgia Voll, TM McGrath (C), KJ Garth, ML Schutt, A King, S Molineux