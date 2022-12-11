IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of DY Patil Stadium

IND W vs AUS W 2nd T20I all you need to know: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report and more.

After being humiliated by nine wickets in the opening T20I of a five-match series against defending T20 World Cup winners Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team hopes to tie the series in the second game. On Sunday, December 11, the second game will be held at the Dr. DY. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

In the opening game of the series, the Indian side batted first and scored 172 runs for the loss of five wickets. The Southern Stars, on the other hand, demonstrated why they are by far the best side in the world by achieving the target in only 18.1 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Opening batter Beth Mooney top-scored for the visitors, who were missing regular skipper Meg Lanning, with an unbeaten 89 runs from 57 balls. She put up 73 runs in 8.5 overs with stand-in skipper Alyssa Healy (37) to get her team off to a good start, then added an unbroken 100 runs for the second wicket with Tahlia McGrath.

Australia have won all of their last five T20Is against India and are favorites to win this fixture as well.

Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: December 11, 7:00 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streamimg- Star Sports

IND W vs AUS W- Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy features a batting-friendly surface, with a first-inning score of 172 runs on average. Bowlers battled for wickets in the previous encounter here, as both India and Australia amassed large totals.

IND W vs AUS W- Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai will vary between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius during the match. The chance of precipitation is 0%, the humidity is 34%, and the wind speed is 10km/hr.

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

