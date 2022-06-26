IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match in Dambulla

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I

After winning the second game by 5 wickets and 5 balls remaining and sealing the three-match series, the Indian women's cricket team will be looking for a clean sweep against Sri Lanka.

The host nation, which ranks 8th in ICC T20I women's team's chart, was always the second favourite to win against the 4th ranked Indian team.

The Lankan women will be looking to win the last T20I match and gain some momentum for their side before the three-match ODI series starting on July 1.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women – 3rd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vishmi Rajapaksha

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Anushka Sanjeewani, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Pooja Vastrakar, Kavisha Dilhari, Radha Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera (VC), Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

The match begins at 2:00 PM IST and will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Monday, June 27, 2022. The match can be live-streamed on 27thsports.com and FanCode app.