IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match in Pallekele

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

After the T20I series, Sri Lanka Women will be all set to host India Women for the ODI series from Friday. The Indian Women had won the three-match T20I series 2-1, but Sri Lanka Women made sure to gain momentum by winning the last fixture.

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, this was India's first series win. India had lost their last three series against New Zealand, England, and Australia and now ranks 4th in the ICC Women ODI team chart.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghna, Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Poonam Yadav

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Anushka Sanjeewani, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sabbhineni Meghna, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu (VC), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Poonam Yadav.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

The match begins at 10:00 AM IST and will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday, July 01, 2022. The match can be live-streamed on 27thsports.com and FanCode app.