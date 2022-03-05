IND W vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in India

While India was gutted to lose the final against England in the last edition, Pakistan had not finished in the top 4 spot in their previous World Cup.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is all set to witness the high octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the 4th match of the tournament on Super Sunday.

In recent times, Pakistan did not have a good track record as they lost their previous four ODI series. However, on a positive note, in the warm-up games, they went on to beat New Zealand and Bangladesh.

As for the Indian women, they, on the other hand, came back after a 4-1 series loss against New Zealand but enjoyed a fresh start with back-to-back wins in the warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.

While India was gutted to lose the finals against England Women in the last edition of the tournament by 9 runs, Pakistan had not finished in the top 4 spots in their previous World Cups.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs Pakistan Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be played on March 6 (Sunday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper). Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.