IND W vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in India

Headlines

'I need some time': Nushrratt Bharuccha gets overwhelmed on being mobbed at airport upon return from war-hit Israel

When is Shardiya Navratri 2023? Date, puja vidhi and significance

IND vs AUS: Bumrah makes World Cup history with opener's wicket, Kohli outshines Kumble with spectacular catch

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

Meet Ganesh Mohan, IIT-IIM alumnus who leads subsidiary of Rs 2,60,000 crore company as CEO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

When is Shardiya Navratri 2023? Date, puja vidhi and significance

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

Healthy snacks to eat during night shift

10 Venomous snakes that can swim

AI reimagines Jawan characters in alternate universe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Watch series of explosions hit Gaza after Israel launches overnight rockets

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

'I need some time': Nushrratt Bharuccha gets overwhelmed on being mobbed at airport upon return from war-hit Israel

Darsheel Safary reveals he is ‘constantly told to text, call’ Aamir Khan for work: 'I can’t tell you how...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND W vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in India

While India was gutted to lose the final against England in the last edition, Pakistan had not finished in the top 4 spot in their previous World Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is all set to witness the high octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the 4th match of the tournament on Super Sunday. 

In recent times, Pakistan did not have a good track record as they lost their previous four ODI series. However, on a positive note, in the warm-up games, they went on to beat New Zealand and Bangladesh. 

As for the Indian women, they, on the other hand, came back after a 4-1 series loss against New Zealand but enjoyed a fresh start with back-to-back wins in the warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.

While India was gutted to lose the finals against England Women in the last edition of the tournament by 9 runs, Pakistan had not finished in the top 4 spots in their previous World Cups.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs Pakistan Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be played on March 6 (Sunday) at 06:30 AM IST.

 

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. 

 

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

 

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

 

Squads: 

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur. 

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper). Standby Players: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check timetable here

Meet IAS officer Pratibha Verma, who left high-paying private job, battled serious health ailments, secured AIR...

Afghanistan earthquake: Death toll climbs to 320 as several quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude batter western Afghanistan

Akshay Kumar tells people not to discourage him from making biopics: 'Kisi ke baap mein dum nahi hai...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at Rhea Chakraborty for talking about his death in media: 'I wonder what...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE